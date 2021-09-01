Olivia Jade Joins Dancing With the Stars Season 30

Watch : JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee Join "Dancing with the Stars"

Can Olivia Jade waltz her way back into people's good graces?

The 21-year-old beauty influencer will be part of the cast for the upcoming 30th season of Dancing With the Stars, a source close to her confirmed to E! News on Wednesday, Sept. 1, adding that the YouTuber has no dance experience. The insider also said that Dancing With the Stars is one way that she is taking her life into her own hands, learning from past mistakes and challenging herself in new areas.

Olivia has sought to redeem her public image after coming under scrutiny for her mom Lori Loughlin and dad Mossimo Giannulli's role in the 2019 college admissions scandal, for which they served time in prison.

ABC has not commented on Olivia's casting on Dancing With the Stars season 30, on which she will compete against celebrity contestants including Kenya Moore from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee and pop star JoJo Siwa.