Shailene Woodley Is Pretty in Pink at Kentucky Derby With Fiancé Aaron Rodgers

Watch : Shailene Woodley Spotted After Aaron Rodgers Engagement News

Off to the races!

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers dressed to the nines to enjoy a fun-filled day at the 2021 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 1. The newly engaged couple was spotted with their friends, including Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller.

The Big Little Lies actress and Green Bay Packers quarterback posed for photos with their nearest and dearest. In one image, shared by Keleigh, the group was all smiles in their fabulous attire—which was complete with larger-than-life hats and fascinators.

For the special occasion, Shailene looked pretty in pink with her fitted vest top and pants in a rose color. She accessorized with an over-the-top white hat that featured a massive bow. As for the 37-year-old athlete? He dressed just as dapper wearing a dark suit and hat.

Pink appeared to be the trend of the day, as the 29-year-old star's girlfriends all donned the bright and bold color.