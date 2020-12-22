Miles Teller On How His Marriage to Keleigh Sperry Survived the ''Magnifying Glass'' of Quarantine

Watch : Carrie Underwood & Hubby Mike's Secret to Enjoying Quarantine

Quarantine has been tough for many Hollywood couples that have called it quits this year. Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler filed for divorce, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich got engaged (and then un-engaged) and even Cardi B had us worrying she was going to permanently separate from Offset.

Then there are some lovers that have only grown stronger during the pandemic, including newly engaged Ariana Grande and her real estate fiancé Dalton Gomez. We're going to file Miles Teller and his new bride Keleigh Sperry in that category, too. Though the pair only just tied the knot in September 2019, they're stronger than ever thanks to a few quarantine hacks.

The Divergent actor spilled the secrets to his successful marriage in a new interview with Men's Health on Monday, Dec. 21. Miles opened up about their day-to-day life in quarantine by saying, "We just hang out. She keeps me calm. It's pretty great."

He and Keleigh flew to Australia together in October as he prepared to film Spiderhead for two months, which means they're together 24/7. He said, "I'm with her now from when I wake up to the moment I go to bed."