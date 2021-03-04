Aaron Rodgers Says His "Next Great Challenge" Will Be Becoming a Dad After Shailene Woodley Engagement

Watch : Shailene Woodley Confirms Aaron Rodgers Engagement

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in a baby carriage—right? Well, so far, that seems to be Aaron Rodgers' plan for the future.

This year, the Green Bay Packers quarterback checked falling in love off of his to-do list when he met Little Big Lies actress Shailene Woodley. Next, he intends to tackle saying "I do," as he recently popped the question to the star.

After that, Aaron says he wants to start a family, revealing in a recent Instagram Live with Zenith Watches that his "next great challenge will be being a father."

"I'm in that age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own," the 37-year-old NFL player shares. "It's maybe not in the immediate future but definitely something that I really look forward to."