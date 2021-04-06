Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Share Rare Insight Into Their Life Together

Watch : Shailene Woodley & Fiance Aaron Rodger's Adorable IG Shoutout

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are finally providing a long-awaited glimpse into their new life together as an engaged couple.

In honor of the Green Bay Packers quarterback having begun his two-week stint as Jeopardy! guest host, he and the Big Little Lies star filmed an Instagram Live video on Monday, April 5 in which they answered 10 fan questions about his new gig. During the Q&A session, the typically guarded couple—who managed to keep their engagement a secret until Aaron announced it to the world on Feb. 6—divulged a few rare details about their day-to-day routine.

In answering one question about how many hours he spent preparing to lead the long-running game show that was previously hosted by the late Alex Trebek, Aaron explained that at the time he was preparing, he had just finished his season with the Packers and was living in Montreal with Shailene while she filmed her upcoming thriller Misanthrope. As football fans recall, the Packers were eliminated from the NFL playoffs by the eventual champion Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 24.

"I spent a ton of hours," the reigning NFL MVP said. "I was quarantined in Montreal for a lot of the beginning of the offseason, hanging out with this lovely lady right here." At this, Shailene adorably raised her eyebrows a few times.