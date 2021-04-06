Shailene Woodley Supports "Super Sexy" Aaron Rodgers and His Man Bun Ahead of Jeopardy!

What is: a new front-runner for the most adorable celebrity couple?
In honor of Aaron Rodgers beginning his two-week run as Jeopardy! guest host, Shailene Woodley took to her Instagram Story on Monday, April 5 to share footage of the engaged pair enjoying a drive together. The couple has previously been careful when it comes to sharing anything about their relationship to social media, but evidently, they decided to make an exception to help spread the word about the reigning NFL MVP's latest gig.
"You guys, I have a very important announcement to make," the 29-year-old Big Little Lies star said, which can be seen in the above video. "This guy, right here, is super sexy, super attractive, just shaved his neck this morning, has a little man bun growing. Oh, yeah, rocking my new shades."
After that thorough introduction, she continued, "This guy is hosting Jeopardy! tonight. So you can watch it, and you should watch it, on—Fox?"
Evidently, Shailene hadn't quite thought through the tune-in details before starting the video, as the syndicated program appeared to throw her for a loop. "Whatever channel—could be Fox, could be ABC," the 37-year-old Green Bay Packers star quarterback confirmed.
Shailene contributed to the playful banter with, "Oh, Magic 8-Ball. How does that work?" But Aaron wasn't done confusing things and shot back, "Could be NBC, you never know."
Then, it was time to get down to teasing viewers with what to expect. After Shailene asked her fiancé what will happen on the episode, he was ready with the hard sell.
"There's some laughs, maybe some tears, excitement, mystery," the athlete quipped. "You never know. It's like The Princess Bride: fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, miracles, true love! You never know. Check it out."
This is our first real glimpse at the pair interacting since Aaron informed the world during his MVP acceptance speech in February that he had secretly gotten engaged, and their connection is everything we could have hoped for and more. They clearly have sizzling chemistry and both love to laugh, plus it's a great sign that Shailene is so proud of Aaron's latest opportunity.
Aaron isn't really known for a lot of on-camera work outside of commercial endorsements, so his Jeopardy! gig is a bit of a curveball (wrong sport, we know). That said, he is a lifelong fan of the game show and has made no secret about how thrilled he is to help to carry on the legacy of the late Alex Trebek, who passed away in November 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer.
In a teaser released over the weekend, Aaron referred to Alex as a "legend" and added about hosting, "Other than the Super Bowl, this is the honor of a lifetime."
The football star is one of a number of folks to step to the podium and temporarily lead the show as Jeopardy! producers take their time in selecting a permanent host. Ken Jennings, Katie Couric, Mehmet Oz and executive producer Mike Richards have all had shots earlier this year on an interim basis.