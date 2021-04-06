Shailene Woodley Supports "Super Sexy" Aaron Rodgers and His Man Bun Ahead of Jeopardy!

Watch : Shailene Woodley & Fiance Aaron Rodger's Adorable IG Shoutout

What is: a new front-runner for the most adorable celebrity couple?

In honor of Aaron Rodgers beginning his two-week run as Jeopardy! guest host, Shailene Woodley took to her Instagram Story on Monday, April 5 to share footage of the engaged pair enjoying a drive together. The couple has previously been careful when it comes to sharing anything about their relationship to social media, but evidently, they decided to make an exception to help spread the word about the reigning NFL MVP's latest gig.

"You guys, I have a very important announcement to make," the 29-year-old Big Little Lies star said, which can be seen in the above video. "This guy, right here, is super sexy, super attractive, just shaved his neck this morning, has a little man bun growing. Oh, yeah, rocking my new shades."

After that thorough introduction, she continued, "This guy is hosting Jeopardy! tonight. So you can watch it, and you should watch it, on—Fox?"

Evidently, Shailene hadn't quite thought through the tune-in details before starting the video, as the syndicated program appeared to throw her for a loop. "Whatever channel—could be Fox, could be ABC," the 37-year-old Green Bay Packers star quarterback confirmed.