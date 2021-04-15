Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Split: Revisit Their Love Story in Pictures

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's romance has officially been called off.

After four years together—including a 2019 engagement—the high-profile Hollywood pair officially announced their breakup on Thursday, April 15, a month after they denied split reports.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children," the two said in a statement to E! News. "Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

As fans who have followed along with their romance have witnessed, Lopez and Rodriguez each have two children from previous marriages and managed to blend their families together in the course of their relationship. "Alex and my kids are my everything. They're my main purpose for doing everything that I do because they're my love. They're the loves of my life," she told People in 2018. "My kids, Alex and his kids and all of us together kind of creating this beautiful life and this family."