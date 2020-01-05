All hail the queen of the carpet!

Jennifer Lopez has done it again. When it comes to red carpet fashion, no one slays a carpet quite like J.Lo. The musician and actress showed up in a stunning multi-colored ballgown by Valentino that featured a billowing white hem and larger-than-life bow that was perfectly tied up in vibrant shades of gold and emerald green.

Making her statement-making gown even more dazzling, the Hustlers star kept her glam classic and effortlessly elegant. She donned her signature J.Lo glow but instead of sticking to her usual long wavy hair, she opted for a chic updo with braids wrapped around her bun.

The 50-year-old icon also had the best arm candy around as she walked the red carpet with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. All in all, Jennifer looked like a million bucks, which is fitting considering she's up for a big award tonight.

The actress is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Ramona in the hit film Hustlers.