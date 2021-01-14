Marcia Cross Reacts to Desperate Housewives Revival Rumors

Watch : Eva Longoria Talks Breastfeeding on "Dora" Set

Is Desperate Housewives getting a revival?

It's been nine years since the beloved series—starring Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria, Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Nicollette Sheridan, Brenda Strong and Vanessa Williams—came to an end after eight seasons. And while fellow shows like Sex and the City have reboots in the works, a Desperate Housewives revival might not be in the cards just yet, according to Cross.

The actress, who played Bree Van de Kamp on the ABC series, took to Twitter on Wednesday, Jan. 13, to respond to a tweet about a reboot. "Our source inside @Hulu has confirmed that they are in the final stages of development for a 10 episode DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES REVIVAL!" the post read. "@HatchingChange @EvaLongoria @ReallyMarcia #FelicityHuffman are ALL set to return!!! Are you excited???"

After seeing the tweet, Cross replied, "News to me!!"

While a revival might not be happening in the near future, part of the cast did recently reunite for a virtual reunion in April 2020.