Desperate Housewives fans, rejoice!

Over the weekend, the former cast members had a virtual reunion, where they caught up and chatted with each other in the comfort of their homes. It wasn't a Wisteria Lane gathering but it was a reunion nonetheless.

Eva Longoria, Marcia Cross, Vanessa Williams, Dana Delany and Brenda Strong all appeared on Stars in the House to raise money for The Actors Fund, which is especially helpful amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

During their conversation, the ABC cast brought up Felicity Huffman, and praised her as an actress and fellow colleague. While the 57-year-old star wasn't present during the virtual chat, her former co-stars had nothing but nice things to say.

"Felicity Huffman is a flipping genius," Cross said, after watching a scene of her from the show. "She's just an unbelievable actress."

"I remember that storyline... because we were always a true dramedy—a joke, and then that gravity would take you by surprise and that's what I loved about the show," Longoria added.