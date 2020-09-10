Miley Cyrus Strips Down for Her Sexiest Selfies Yet

She's just being Miley.

Miley Cyrus took to Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 9 to share a few selfies with her fans. The snaps showed the 27-year-old artist posing topless and rocking a bright red lip, black nail polish and some shimmery eyeshadow. The Grammy-nominated singer also tied some sections of her modern mullet off with a matching red hair tie and gave her followers a glimpse at her numerous tattoos.

Cyrus then showed some love by captioning the images with the words "bisous," which is French for kisses, and "XOXO."

It's certainly been a busy time for Cyrus. Last month, she released her single "Midnight Sky." She then went on to perform the song at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. But that's not all. She's even talked about wanting to write a children's book one day.

In addition to evolving in her professional life, Cyrus has made some changes in her personal life. Last month, for instance, news broke that Cyrus and Cody Simpson split after less than a year together. Before her relationship with Simpson, the "Wrecking Ball" singer had been dating Kaitlynn Carter. However, the two called it quits after a few months. She was also previously married to Liam Hemsworth, but they filed for divorce last year and have since finalized the split.

"I recently just went through a very public divorce that f--king sucked," she said during a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. "What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore. That's OK. I can accept that. I can't accept the villainizing and just all those stories. It's just amazing to me that the public kind of thinks that there's no gap of time that they didn't see that could possibly be what led to this."