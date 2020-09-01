MTV VMAsChadwick BosemanEmma RobertsLove IslandVideosPhotos

Jessica Simpson Reveals Her "Dream Date" With Husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson spilled all the beans about her beautiful relationship with hubby Eric Johnson and revealed her dream night out for the two!

By Vannessa Jackson Sep 01, 2020 3:31 PMTags
Jessica SimpsonLove And SexCouplesCelebrities
Related: Jessica Simpson Talks New Book's Success & Not Being Perfect

There's always time for a date night!

Jessica Simpson and her hubby Eric Johnson know a thing or two about keeping the romance alive in their marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, have never shied away from spilling all the secrets of their long-lasting love.

Even during quarantine, the two are finding cute and unique ways to spend quality time together. The parents of three showed off their sweet date night in an Instagram picture posted to Jessica's page on Monday night.

In the photo, Jessica and Eric are in their car smiling as sunshine blasts through the back window. The couple looks very much in love as they pose for a pic. Jessica captioned the shot with a little bit of info about her perfect date with her love. "Drive-thru Drive-in....Dream date," she wrote with a little green heart emoji. Even during a pandemic, you got to keep things new!

photos
Jessica Simpson's Star-Studded Dating History

The adorable couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in July, and Jessica had nothing but love for her soulmate.

"Eric Johnson, my Husband, I love you. 6yrs ago today I married my perfect soulmate," she started off the sweet post. "Our unity was written in God's sky of colliding stars. Together we manifest dreams, nurture desire, and hold space. Destined, it always has been and always will be, forevermore."

Trending Stories

1

Michael B. Jordan Honors Chadwick Boseman in Heartfelt Tribute

2

Niecy Nash Is Married to Jessica Betts Less Than a Year After Divorce

3

The Truth About Brad Pitt's Dating Life

Here's to many more years of wedded bliss and drive-in dates! To see more of Jessica and Eric's relationship over the years, take a look at their family album below!

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

Fans can certainly see a resemblance between these two.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

These ladies had a blast during the family's trip to Hawaii in 2019.

Johnson's Kiddos

"Besties for life," Jessica Simpson captioned this sweet snap of her oldest kids, Maxwell and Ace.

Sibling Screams

Summer calls for screaming with your baby sister, duh!

Birthday Bunch

On her seventh birthday, Maxwell ate cake for breakfast and the whole family joined in.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Happy Easter

The singer appears with husband Eric Johnson, daughter Maxwell Drew, son Ace Knute, and daughter Birdie Mae on Easter Sunday.

School Sibs

Private school uniforms never looked so cute!

Birdie's Nest

Jessica celebrated her future-daughter Birdie's baby shower in style with all the ladies in her life in January 2019.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Merry Christmas

"Church ready  #THEJOHNSONS," the singer wrote on her Instagram. 

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Parrotdise

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer knows how to throw a good birthday party. On June 30, she posted a family pic from Ace's fifth birthday to Instagram writing, "Baseball and Parrots- a five-year-old's dream come true! #ACEKNUTE #5 #Parrotdise #GreenSox."

Minnie Mouse Moms

I May 2018, the Simpson ladies took their daughters to Disneyland and it was filled with "Minnie" memories.

Let it Go!

While in New York, the family of four went to see Frozen on Broadway and they were all smiles.

The Greatest Showgirl

For Maxwell's sixth birthday the family had a Greatest Showman themed bash and it looked amazing.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

The floral four smile for an Easter family portrait in color-coordinated pink suits and dresses. The singer and her little girl look absolutely adorable in their matching prints!

Instagram
Lucky Duo

Jess's two cuties look festive in green and gold as they smile for an adorable St. Patrick's Day pic.

Country Halloween

No family does Halloween better than the Simpson-Johnson fam.

Instagram
Totally Tropical

The tropical crew huddle together in a photo from Ace's Moana-themed fourth birthday party, complete with two actors playing Moana and Maui from the popular film in July 2017.

Maxwell's Mermaids

Mermaid magic was the theme of Maxwell's fifth birthday...can you tell?

Instagram
Fabulous Photoshoot

The fashion mogul goes behind-the-scenes to sneak a snap of her kids looking picture-perfect for their school photos. 

Halloween Crew

Sandy and Danny had a lot to handle with their parrot and octopus kids on Halloween in 2016.

Instagram
Excited Explorers

Jess blows a kiss to the camera as her little explorers pose with their mouths wide open during a family getaway. We can't get enough of these travel buddies!

Instagram
Adorable Aviators

The two mini-Simpsons cheese at the foot of an airplane with their Toy Story Woody doll. Mama Simpson posted a pic of the duo to Instagram writing, "Up Up and Away #maxidrew #aceknute."

Instagram
Cute Cuddles

The sibling lookalikes show off their pearly smiles as they hold each other in a tight hug. Jess shared the sibling love on Instagram, writing, "Brown-eyed man and blue-eyed lady #aceknute #maxidrew #siblinglove."

Dino-Dudes

Could this dinosaur party be any cooler?

Kisses

"'Be cool and kiss the camera mom' - Maxwell Drew," Jessica wrote on this adorable picture from January 2016.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection
Say Cheese!

Smile! The triple threat come home for the holidays again in support of the Jessica Simpson Collection and the launch of Jessica Simpson Home in Dallas, Texas.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection
Fab Fashionistas

The fabulous family goof around during the Jessica Simpson Collection Fashion Show at Nordstrom, and little Maxwell even sports a cute striped dress designed by her mom.

New York, New York

Daddy daughter time in NYC!

Instagram
Splish Splash!

Mom shows off her adorable "water babies" Maxwell and Ace,

Instagram
Happy Family

The fashion mogul and hubby Eric strike a pose with son Ace on his 2nd birthday.

photos
View More Photos From Jessica Simpson's Family Album

Trending Stories

1

Michael B. Jordan Honors Chadwick Boseman in Heartfelt Tribute

2

Niecy Nash Is Married to Jessica Betts Less Than a Year After Divorce

3

The Truth About Brad Pitt's Dating Life

4

Why Adele Is Stirring Controversy With Her Latest Instagram Photo

5

19 New Books to Read in September

Latest News

Botched Before & After: See the Most Shocking Transformations

Jessica Simpson Reveals Her "Dream Date" With Husband Eric Johnson

19 New Books to Read in September

Brandy vs. Monica: The Verzuz Battle That Broke The Internet

Tayshia Adams Says Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Journey Gave Her Hope

Becca Kufrin Breaks Her Silence on Garrett Yrigoyen Split

20 Times Terry Bradshaw Has Been the Ultimate Girl Dad