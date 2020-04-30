Andy Cohen Has the Sweetest Reaction to Anderson Cooper's Surprise Baby News

Apr. 30, 2020

Andy Cohensaid it best—this baby news couldn't have come at a better time. 

On Thursday night, Anderson Cooper announced the birth of his newborn son, Wyatt Cooper Morgan, on social media and his CNN show AC360. The surprise was met with an outpouring of support from Cooper's famous friends and colleagues, but nothing was as heartwarming as Cohen's reaction. 

"'New life, new hope!'" the Bravo star gushed on Instagram. "Wyatt Cooper, you couldn't have come at a better time! I know a friend who can't wait to meet you!"

Of course, Andy is talking about his own son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, who he welcomed in Feb. 2019 via surrogate. It's safe to say Wyatt's arrival marks the birth of a beautiful friendship between the first-time dads and their sons.

Anderson, 52, also paid special tribute to baby Wyatt's surrogate, writing on Instagram, "Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing—what she, and all surrogates give to families who can't have children.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Chicago West, North West, Saint West

Instagram

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Following two high-risk pregnancies, the E! reality star and rapper enlisted the help of a gestational carrier to welcome daughter Chicago West in January 2018 and and a baby boy in May 2019.

Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Surprise! The Bring It On star and NBA pro welcomed a healthy baby girl via surrogate on Nov. 7, 2018. "Our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days," the actress shared.

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen

The Watch What Happens Live host became a first-time dad with the arrival of his son, Benjamin Allen in February 2019. "I'm in love," he wrote on Instagram, adding, "And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow."

Tyra Banks, Baby, Son, York Banks Asla

Instagram

Tyra Banks

The supermodel and partner Erik Asla welcomed their first child, York Banks Asla, via a surrogate in 2016.

Neil Patrick Harris, Instagram

Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris

The actor and husband David Burtka welcomed their twins Gideon and Harper via a surrogate in 2010.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

The couple welcomed daughter Faith in December 2010 via a surrogate. She joined the pair's first child together, daughter Sunday Rose, and Kidman's eldest children with ex Tom CruiseConnor and Isabella.

Tabitha Broderick, Marion Loretta Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick

Walter McBride/WireImage

Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick

The couple used a surrogate for their twins Tabitha and Loretta, who were born in 2009. They joined big brother James.

Elton John, David Furnish, 2017 Oscars Party Pics, Elton John Party

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

Elton John

The legendary British singer and hubby David Furnish welcomed sons Zachary and Elijah via surrogate in 2010 and 2013, respectively. 

Jimmy Fallon, Nancy Juvonen, Frances Cole Fallon, Winnie Fallon

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show host and wife Nancy Juvonen welcomed two daughters, Winnie and Frances, via a surrogate in 2013 and 2014.

Elizabeth Banks, 2017 Oscars, Vanity Fair After Party

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

The Pitch Perfect star and husband Max Handelman welcomed two sons, Felix and Magnus, via a surrogate in 2011 and 2012.

Lucy Liu, Twitter

Twitter

Lucy Liu

In 2015, the notoriously private Charlie's Angel actress announced the birth of her son, Rockwell Lloyd Liu, via surrogate. 

Ricky Martin, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ricky Martin

The Latin performer became a father to twins Matteo and Valentino in 2008. 

Jordana Brewster, ELLE Women In Television

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jordana Brewster

The Fast & Furious star and husband Andrew Form welcomed two sons, Julian and Rowan, via a surrogate in 2013 and 2016.

Ellen Pompeo, Chris Ivery

Next Century Partners

Ellen Pompeo

The Grey's Anatomy star and husband Chris Ivery revealed in 2014 they recently welcomed daughter Sienna via a surrogate. The actress gave birth to their first child, daughter Stella, in 2009, and the couple welcomed a third child, son Eli, in 2016.

Ryan Murphy, David Miller

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Family Equality Council

Ryan Murphy

The Glee and American Horror Story creator and husband David Miller are parents to two sons, Logan and Ford, who were born via a surrogate in 2012 and 2014.

Mellody Hobson, George Lucas, Black Panther Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

George Lucas

The Star Wars creator and wife Mellody Hobson welcomed their first child, daughter Everest, via a surrogate in 2013.

Shayne Lamas, Son, Lyon

Instagram

Shayne Lamas

In 2015, a year after suffering a miscarriage, The Bachelor star and Lorenzo Lamas' daughter Shayne Lamas and husband Nik Richie welcomed their second child, son Lyon, via a surrogate —the reality star's stepmother, Shawna Craig. The child joined big sister Press Dahl.

Amy Smart

Instagram

Amy Smart

After battling fertility struggles for years, the actress and husband Carter Oosterhouse welcomed daughter Flora via surrogate in December 2016.

Katey Sagal, Daughter, Esme

Instagram

Katey Sagal

The Married...With Children and Sons of Anarchy star and husband Kurt Sutter, who created the latter series, welcomed daughter Esme Louise in 2007 via a surrogate. Sagal, who has a son and daughter from a previous marriage, was 53 at the time.

Lisa Hochstein, Baby

Instagram

Lisa Hochstein

The Real Housewives of Miami star struggled with infertility before she and husband Lenny Hochstein welcomed their first child, son Logan, via a surrogate in 2015.

Congrats to Anderson! 

