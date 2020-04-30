Andy Cohen Has the Sweetest Reaction to Anderson Cooper's Surprise Baby News

Andy Cohensaid it best—this baby news couldn't have come at a better time.

On Thursday night, Anderson Cooper announced the birth of his newborn son, Wyatt Cooper Morgan, on social media and his CNN show AC360. The surprise was met with an outpouring of support from Cooper's famous friends and colleagues, but nothing was as heartwarming as Cohen's reaction.

"'New life, new hope!'" the Bravo star gushed on Instagram. "Wyatt Cooper, you couldn't have come at a better time! I know a friend who can't wait to meet you!"

Of course, Andy is talking about his own son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, who he welcomed in Feb. 2019 via surrogate. It's safe to say Wyatt's arrival marks the birth of a beautiful friendship between the first-time dads and their sons.