Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Welcomed Baby No. 6 With the Help of a Surrogate

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin surprised their fans earlier this week when they announced their baby news.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, took to Instagram on March 1 to reveal they quietly welcomed their sixth child, a baby girl named Lucia.
One day later, a source has confirmed to E! News that their newborn "arrived via surrogate."
At this time, the yoga instructor and 30 Rock actor haven't shared any other details about their little one. However, Alec recently spoke out and defended his wife after reading negative comments on his Instagram.
"Who's the mother? She wasn't pregnant. She gave birth six months ago," one user replied, to which the 62-year-old actor responded, "you should shut the f--k up and mind your own business."
While some brought up the controversy surrounding Hilaria's heritage, others commented, "Wish I knew why are people so mean."
Alec saw the message and wrote, "because, basically, they're not very smart. Americans are people who know less about how to live a peaceful, healthy life than most of the civilized world."
Although Hilaria has shared Instagram posts of her newborn, she's continued to disable comments. She only recently returned to the social media platform after being accused of faking her Spanish accent and distorting her heritage—which came into question following a viral Twitter thread in December.
"I've spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow," she began her caption on Feb. 5. "My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both. The way I've spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained—I should have been more clear and I'm sorry."
"I'm proud of the way I was raised, and we're raising our children to share the same love and respect for both," she continued. "Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we've built our community on, and I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we've built together."
But despite the scandal, the 37-year-old author appears to be focusing her energy on her family's new addition. After announcing their little one's arrival, Hilaria gushed, "We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true."
She previously shared the baby news with a simple caption, "7."
The couple is already proud parents to Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2 and Eduardo, 6 months. The Beetlejuice actor shares 25-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin with his ex, Kim Basinger.
Back in 2019, Hilaria opened up about suffering a miscarriage four months after she announced she and Alec were expecting their fifth child.
"We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months," she shared at the time. "We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this."
"I told [Carmen] that this baby isn't going to come after all...," she added, "but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time."