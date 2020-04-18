Lady Gaga Has A Million(ish) Reasons That Will Inspire You To Give Back

Lady Gaga gives us a million reasons to want to get involved with helping the world.

Tonight, the Grammy-winning artist will be performing during the One World: Together at Home concert, an event put on by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization to help educate on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and highlight the frontline healthcare workers.

The Oscar-winner is curating the event, which will feature a star-studded lineup of performances and cameos from stars like Billie Eilish, John Legend, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and more.

Today's event isn't the only time that the singer has gotten involved with giving back, either.

Over the years, we've seen the "Born This Way" performer start a foundation that helps youth with mental health, surprise fans and create compelling music with an important message.

She also helped raise $35 million towards the coronavirus situation to help secure more PPE for health workers and provide additional testing resources.

In honor of the event, we're taking a look back at Lady Gaga's biggest acts of kindness and giving back.