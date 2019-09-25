Break out the tissues because Lady Gaga has done it again.

This month, the singer is featured on the cover of Allure magazine for their October "Best of Beauty" issue. Brandon Galaz is an aspiring cosmetologist and one of Gaga's biggest fans, so she invited him to a Haus Laboratories makeup session with artist Sarah Tanno.

During the makeup application, Brandon shared a touching letter he wrote for Lady Gaga. "I don't know what age exactly I knew I was gay, but I always felt different and that I had no one to turn to for advice," he shared. "Your lyrics in 'Born This Way' spoke to me." Before he can finish, Brandon was given the shock of a lifetime!

Unbeknownst to the super-fan, his idol was just a few feet away watching on a monitor backstage as he read the touching letter he wrote for her. Within moments, she has her arms wrapped around him in a sweet embrace. Cue the tears!