Jenelle Evans and David Eason "Considering Counseling" Amid Reconciliation Rumors

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Feb. 26, 2020 8:17 AM
It may not be entirely over between Jenelle Evans and David Eason.
The former Teen Mom 2 star and her husband broke up in October, months after he drew controversy for killing her French bulldog Nugget because he felt the pet threatened their toddler daughter, Ensley. The ordeal led the couple to temporarily lose custody of the child as well as Kaiser, one of Jenelle's two sons from previous relationships, and David's daughter Maryssa. It also spurred MTV to fire Jenelle from the reality show that made her famous.
After their split, Jenelle obtained a temporary restraining order against David. In January, she dropped the order and in recent weeks, the two have occasionally been spotted together, sparking reconciliation rumors. Jenelle told E! News earlier this month that she and David "are not back together," but are "just co-parenting."
"We are going to consider counseling," Jenelle told E! News in a new interview on Wednesday.
"Jenelle and David are not fully back together and as of now Jenelle still has her Nashville apartment and has it until at least April," a source told E! News. "They are looking into counseling options to see if they can work things out."
On Tuesday, Jenelle was stopped shopping for dog supplies with David and two of her kids at a Walmart in Leland, North Carolina. She recently posted a video of a Goldendoodle on social media.
"I got a new dog back when I separated from David. Yes, I was in Walmart," she told E! News. "I bought a Goldendoodle back in November when I moved to Tennessee and now she goes with me everywhere. Her name is Rosie. She just needed a new bed but we have another dog that we've had since last year. She's not new to me but no one knows."
Instagram / Jenelle Evans
Last July, months after Nugget's death and before David and Jenelle called it quits, the two acquired two new puppies, Anatolian Shepherds, or Kangal Shepherd dogs, named Buddy and Junior. In a YouTube video, David said that he and Jenelle wanted to find a "better way of protecting our chickens and livestock" at their Riegelwood, North Carolina, home from hawks and crows, and that they rehomed a Pit bull named Jax because he killed several chickens and one of their pigs.
In November, David called 911 to report that one of the two new dogs was missing and that he believed he was stolen. The whereabouts of the pet are unknown.
—Reporting by Jessica Finn
