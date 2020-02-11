Where Jenelle Evans and David Eason Stand Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Are Jenelle Evans and David Eason putting their divorce plans on hold? Not so fast...

The former Teen Mom star and her estranged husband, who announced their split in late 2019, have been sparking reconciliation rumors in recent days after being spotted out and about together in Tennessee. However, amid all of the speculation, E! News has learned that Jenelle and David have "no plans" to reunite romantically.

"Despite being out with David in Nashville, the divorce is still happening," a source tells E! News. "There is no real change to their relationship situation. They are co-parenting."

Janelle and David are parents to Ensley Eason, while the reality star is also mom to Jace Evans and Kaiser Griffith.

"They have no plans to get back together. Jenelle was in North Carolina last month getting some of her things out of her home. David was visiting Nashville to see Ensley," the insider adds. "Jenelle and David are getting along, but they're working on their communication and relationship for the sake of Ensley. They are not reconciling."