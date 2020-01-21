Prince Harry Arrives in Canada to Start New Chapter With Meghan Markle

SplashNews.com
A new chapter begins!
On Monday, Prince Harry arrived in Vancouver Island to join Meghan Markle and their son Archie Harrison, 8 months, marking the beginning of the couple's new life away from the royal family. In footage from his arrival, the 35-year-old, who had departed from London, is seen exiting a commercial flight holding a bag and being escorted into a car waiting for him on the tarmac.
While across the pond, Harry joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for the UK-Africa Investment Summit for what could be his last royal engagement. Prior to the event, Queen Elizabeth II II revealed that the royals had come to an agreement on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's roles in the royal family moving forward.
In addition to losing their HRH titles and repaying the money spent to renovate their Frogmore Cottage estate, Harry and Meghan will also step back from royal duties. This deal will take effect in spring 2020.