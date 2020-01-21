Prince Harry Arrives in Canada to Start New Chapter With Meghan Markle

"As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments," a statement from Buckingham Palace states. "With The Queen's blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty."

