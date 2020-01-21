Prince Harry Arrives in Canada to Start New Chapter With Meghan Markle

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Tue., Jan. 21, 2020 3:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Prince Harry, Canada

SplashNews.com

A new chapter begins! 

On Monday, Prince Harry arrived in Vancouver Island to join Meghan Markle and their son Archie Harrison, 8 months, marking the beginning of the couple's new life away from the royal family. In footage from his arrival, the 35-year-old, who had departed from London, is seen exiting a commercial flight holding a bag and being escorted into a car waiting for him on the tarmac.

While across the pond, Harry joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for the UK-Africa Investment Summit for what could be his last royal engagement. Prior to the event, Queen Elizabeth II II revealed that the royals had come to an agreement on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's roles in the royal family moving forward.

In addition to losing their HRH titles and repaying the money spent to renovate their Frogmore Cottage estate, Harry and Meghan will also step back from royal duties. This deal will take effect in spring 2020.

Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's History-Making Moments

"As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments," a statement from Buckingham Palace states. "With The Queen's blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty."

Concluding her statement with well wishes for the couple, Her Majesty said, "While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty."

Now that an agreement between the royal family has been made and the staff at Frogmore Cottage has been reassigned, it seems Harry and Meghan can officially begin their journey to carve out their new roles and identities outside of the monarchy.  

Making strides in their desire to have "geographical balance" for Archie, Meghan has been enjoying her time in Canada. After arriving earlier this month after their royal exit announcement, she has been making plans to visit kick-start her charitable efforts in the Vancouver area and was recently spotted on a hike with her little one.

Addressing their unprecedented move, Harry said, "The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option."

He added, "What I want to make clear is we're not walking away, and we certainly aren't walking away from you. Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn't possible."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Dax Shepard, Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt Took Dax Shepard On a "Spectacular" Date Straight Out Of Pretty Woman

Farrah Abraham, 2019 Emmy Awards

Farrah Abraham Claps Back After Being Shamed for Filming Racy Video in Front of Her Daughter

Dj Khaled, Nicole Tuck, Asahd Tuck Khaled

DJ Khaled's Wife Nicole Tuck Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

E-Comm: Ease the Pain of Your New Year Workout Routine

13 Items to Help Ease the Pain of Your New Year Workout Routine

Madisson Hausburg, Ish, Siesta Key

Siesta Key's Madisson Defends Romance With 46-Year-Old Producer Ish

E-Comm: Amazon Graphic Tees

Amazon's Top Rated Graphic Tees Are $25 or Less!

Lizzo, Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish's Horses! Lizzo's Flute! Surprising Facts About the 2020 Grammys' Best New Artist Nominees

TAGS/ Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Royals , Prince William , Kate Middleton , Queen Elizabeth II , Archie Harrison , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.