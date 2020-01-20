Prince Harry Heads Back to Canada After Possible Last Royal Engagement

Prince Harry is on his way back to Canada to reunite with Meghan Markle and son Archie Harrison.

E! News has learned that the Duke of Sussex is en route to Canada and will arrive tonight. Ahead of Harry's return, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted on a hike with Archie and her dogs this morning. Meghan returned to Canada earlier this month without Harry after the couple announced their plans to step back from royal duties. Since that time, she's been making a number of visits to organizations in the Vancouver area.

As Meghan has been in Canada, Harry has been in meetings in the United Kingdom amid his royal exit. On Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II announced the finalized plans for the couple's departure.

"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family," the Queen's statement read. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family."

In the new terms, revealed in a statement from Buckingham Palace, Harry and Meghan are "required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments." The couple will also no longer "receive public funds for Royal duties."