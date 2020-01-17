More changes seem to be underway for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

A recent report states that the staff at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's newly-renovated Frogmore estate have been reassigned following their royal exit. According to The Daily Mail, at least two permanent employees will carry out their duties within the Queen's household now that the pair have made plans to spend more time in North America. As for the remaining staff, the outlet reported that they were hired on an ad hoc basis and their reassignments are unknown.

Royal sources have yet to confirm the news, but it's continuing to fuel speculation that Meghan and Harry might not return to the U.K. once they've made their move to Canada.

As they stated in their announcement last week, the decision to move across the pond stems from the couple's desire for "geographical balance" for their family. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son [Archie Harrison, 8 months] with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."