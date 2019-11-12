Hilary Duff's Fiancé Matthew Koma Gets the Sweetest Tattoo of Kids Luca and Banks

Instagram
Hilary Duff's fiancé, Matthew Koma, has a new tattoo.
The musician posted a picture of the ink via Instagram on Tuesday.
"Luca (7) and Banks (1) holding hands just after her 1st birthday," he wrote alongside a photo of the design. "Thank you @curtmontgomerytattoos for engraving my kids."
The Lizzie McGuire star and her main man welcomed daughter Banks in October 2019. The little lady joined big brother Luca, who Duff welcomed with her now-ex Mike Comrie in 2012.
Duff and Comrie separated in 2014 and filed for divorce in 2015. The divorce was finalized in 2016 and Duff and Koma made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2017. The two broke up and made up later that year.
"Timing is such a big deal," Duff said on The Talk in 2017. "Third time's a charm!"
In 2018, Duff revealed they were expecting baby Banks. A source told E! News the they were a "true modern family" and that Koma had become a "great stepdad" to Luca.
Duff opened up about the duo's special bond in an interview with Parents.
"I think that Luca liking Matt was the biggest concern of Matt's life," she told the magazine. "He didn't want to be forceful and bring a bunch of gifts over you know? He was like, 'I am just going to let him come to me.' I think it was a really smart move because now they have such a special relationship and they have their games that they play that I'm not really involved in. They call themselves the sweet team, and I'm the broccoli team, which is so unfair. Matt is so helpful and so great with Luca. He knows that Luca has a great dad too, so he is like, ‘I feel so lucky that I get to experience watching him grow up and be his special friend.'"
She also called Koma "the most natural papa bear" last Father's Day.
"You always put us first," she continued. "You know exactly what to say. Affectionate beyond. Calm and strong. The kids don't even know how lucky they are that it's you.... but they will. It's a gift I get to witness [every day]. We love you more than words."