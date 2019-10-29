Miley Cyrus Strips Down to Her Bra for Dance Routine With Cody Simpson

"It's a party in the U.S.A."

Miley Cyrus took to TikTok earlier this week to share a video of herself rocking out to Ashnikko's "Stupid" with her main man Cody Simpson.

From lip-synching the lyrics to choreographing a few moves, the dynamic duo put on quite a show. The 26-year-old singer wore a black lacy bra and matching shorts for the video while the 22-year-old Australian artist donned a black T-shirt and pants.

Simpson and Cyrus sparked romance rumors earlier this month. The news came less than two weeks after fans learned she had ended her relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. It also came less than two months after Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus.

Cyrus and Simpson have been packing on the PDA ever since. From enjoying one-on-one coffee and movie dates to hanging out with their family members, the two have spent a lot of quality time together. Simpson has also performed several romantic gestures, including writing her a song and taking care of the "Slide Away" star after she was in the hospital.

Watch

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Cover Kylie Jenner's Rise and Shine

"I'm very, very, very romantic," he said during a recent episode The Kyle & Jackie O Show. "She had talked about how she hadn't had that kind of an experience in a relationship before."

Watch the video to see their routine.

