It looks like Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson had those exact plans on Saturday night. The 22-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of his cozy night in with the "Slide Away" singer.

It appeared the two were watching one of Miley's beloved movies, Blue Hawaii, which stars Elvis Presley. "more today than yesterday," Simpson captioned his black-and-white video clip, which showed the 26-year-old star leaning on his shoulder and singing along to "Ku-U-I-Po."

In 2017, the "Mother's Daughter" singer shared her love for the classic film, and even said that Elvis inspired her Younger album. That same year, she paid homage to the legendary singer with her fashion choices.

Of course, the news of Cody and Miley's romantic movie night comes only a day after the "Part the Seas" singer showed off some major PDA with the leading lady.