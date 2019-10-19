Relive Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's Whirlwind Romance

by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., Oct. 19, 2019 4:00 AM
Jennifer Lawrence is taking on her latest role: bride!
As E! News confirmed, the Oscar winner is set to tie the knot over the weekend to her art gallerist fiancé, Cooke Maroney. Stars including Adele, Kris Jenner, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and more arrived in Rhode Island on Friday for the couple's rehearsal dinner.
After first sparking romance rumors last summer, there has been no shortage of sightings of the couple, both in the Big Apple and abroad, over the course of the past year. The two were rarely shy about their romance as they frequently held hands or were arm in arm om their outings.
Then, in February, the pair stunned fans when the star's rep confirmed Maroney had popped the question after a "massive ring" was spotted on the actress' finger, as described by Page Six.
While a recent sighting of them at the Manhattan Marriage Bureau in September spurred speculation of a secret wedding, the pair are poised to officially say "I do" in front of those they love most. As the next chapter of their romance as husband and wife begins, relive their past 16 months with E!'s gallery below!
Last June, the Oscar-winning actress stepped out with her new beau and art gallerist, Cooke Maroney. The two were all smiles during their casual date in New York City, and it was the first time they were spotted as a couple.
That same summer, the couple walked arm-in-arm before they hailed a cab in New York City. Lawrence rocked denim jeans, a sheer blouse, heels and hat while her new man wore a navy blue ensemble and sneakers.
In late June 2018, the two lovebirds were photographed kissing while enjoying a candlelit dinner at the Italian restaurant and wine bar Felice 64. At the time, a source told E! News their date night lasted for about three hours and they appeared to be "totally into each other."
Last July, Lawrence and her beau were spotted in the Big Apple. They were grabbing a bite to eat at a café in downtown, and according to a source there, the couple stayed for two hours before walking to another restaurant to meet up with friends.
The following month, the couple flew to Paris, where they were spotted stepping out in coordinating outfits.
The pair took their summer romance to the streets of Paris back in August. The actress and the NYC-based art dealer held hands as they walked through the historic European city.
Not long after their Paris trip, the two flew to Rome in August 2018. The Oscar-winning actress and her boyfriend were photographed exploring the city, hand-in-hand. E! News confirmed the couple visited the Galleria Borghese, the Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri church, the ancient Baths of Diocletian and the Villa Borghese gardens.
In October 2018, the two lovebirds were all smiles as they grabbed matcha teas and enjoyed a fun-filled day in New York City. They were seen grocery shopping and getting massages.
The couple sparked engagement rumors when Page Six reported they were secretly engaged after being together for a little over six months. The two were spotted having an intimate dinner and, according to the publication, the actress was seen wearing a "massive ring" on that finger. Lawrence's rep later confirmed the happy engagement news to E! News in February 2019.
In September 2019, the 29-year-old star was all smiles as she walked with her arm wrapped around her future husband's.
In October 2019, the future bride and groom were snapped sharing a smooch on the streets of New York City.
