Jennifer Lawrence Shares Her Amazon Wedding Registry

Jennifer Lawrence unveiled her Amazon Wedding Registry today. If you ever wondered what the actress and philanthropist's marriage must-haves are, look no further! The Oscar winner shared tasteful items ranging from home, entertaining, tech, smart home, outdoor and travel. With over 49 curated pieces, there's definitely a multitude of ways to emulate the star's Cali-cool home and lifestyle.

Jennifer shared: "Planning a wedding is so exciting, but it can be overwhelming. For anyone else needing a little inspiration, I thought it would be fun to collaborate with Amazon to share a few of my favorite registry wish-list items. It's so easy, and you can find everything you need all in one place."

Having a difficult time tablescaping for your next dinner party? How about this gorgeous gold brushed flatware set? In dire need of the next It blanket? We'll be snuggle-ready with this high-quality gravity blanket that you're gonna want to gift for all your friends! (And let's face it: keep one for ourselves too).

Here are 12 of our favorites from J.Law's wish list.