These photos have us feeling major FOMO.

As we speak, a handful of celebrities including Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz, Joel Madden and Adele, not to forget Kris Jenner, are gathering on Rose Island, Rhode Island to celebrate the union of Jennifer Lawrenceand Cooke Maroney. Tonight, is the casual clam bake that is doubling as a rehearsal dinner. According to a source, the soon-to-be newlyweds hired small boats to take their friends that were bundled up in warm clothing to the island.

Photographers were unable to snap a photo of Jennifer and Cooke as they headed to the clam bake, but a source told E! News that they arrived earlier on Friday in a small private jet. "They arrived around midday. They looked relaxed and excited to be there. They both had big smiles on their faces as they got off the jet. They carried their own bags and didn't have too much stuff," the insider shared. "They were with some family and were taken to a hotel on the water."