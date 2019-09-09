Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Finally Admits to Killing Their Dog

In a new interview, former Teen Mom stars Jenelle Evans and David Eason insist they were simply protecting their children by killing the family dog.

Four months after Jenelle first accused her husband of ending her French bulldog Nugget's life, the reality TV stars have yet to recover both personally and professionally from the scandal. In light of the incident, MTV fired Jenelle from Teen Mom 2 and the couple temporary lost custody of their kids. Now, David says he "still thinks about [the dog] every day" but does not regret his actions.

"It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger," he told People, referencing 2-year-old Ensley. "It upsets me just as much as anybody who doesn't even know Nugget may think they're upset."

Eason continued, "This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again."

Instead of attempting to re-home Nugget, David said he felt there was no other option than to "euthanize" the animal.