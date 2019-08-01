Chris Harrison Jokes the "Condom Budget" Is The Bachelor's "Biggest Expense"

From the helicopter rides to the fantasy suites, The Bachelor franchise can rack up a big bill. But on Wednesday's episode of Lights Out With David Spade, Kaley Cuoco talked to her fellow guest Chris Harrison about The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise and asked the question everyone wanted to know: "What is the condom budget on the show?"

"That and the STD test—easily the biggest expense," the franchise's host quipped.

He also showed a hilarious clip in which David Spade pretended to serve as a consultant and give Hannah Brown and her suitors tips through a hidden microphone.

"I actually like that show," Harrison said after wiping away a few tears from all the laughter.

In all seriousness, Cuoco seemed a bit disappointed with Brown's final pick. On Tuesday, Bachelor Nation watched the Alabama native give her last rose to Jed Wyatt and accept his proposal. But after learning he had dated another woman before coming on the show, Brown confronted him about it and called off their engagement. She later revealed the two had broken up entirely.

"When he sang his proposal to her…it was brutal. It was rough," The Big Bang Theory star said, recalling how the singer-songwriter from Tennessee gave a quick performance before dropping down to one knee. "It was so obvious who the right choice was, too."