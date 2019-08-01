Chris Harrison Jokes the "Condom Budget" Is The Bachelor's "Biggest Expense"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 1, 2019 6:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chris Harrison

Craig Sjodin/ABC

From the helicopter rides to the fantasy suites, The Bachelor franchise can rack up a big bill. But on Wednesday's episode of Lights Out With David Spade, Kaley Cuoco talked to her fellow guest Chris Harrison about The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise and asked the question everyone wanted to know: "What is the condom budget on the show?"

"That and the STD test—easily the biggest expense," the franchise's host quipped. 

He also showed a hilarious clip in which David Spade pretended to serve as a consultant and give Hannah Brown and her suitors tips through a hidden microphone. 

"I actually like that show," Harrison said after wiping away a few tears from all the laughter. 

In all seriousness, Cuoco seemed a bit disappointed with Brown's final pick. On Tuesday, Bachelor Nation watched the Alabama native give her last rose to Jed Wyatt and accept his proposal. But after learning he had dated another woman before coming on the show, Brown confronted him about it and called off their engagement. She later revealed the two had broken up entirely

"When he sang his proposal to her…it was brutal. It was rough," The Big Bang Theory star said, recalling how the singer-songwriter from Tennessee gave a quick performance before dropping down to one knee. "It was so obvious who the right choice was, too."

Watch

The Bachelorette Ends With an Engagement & Breakup!

Don't worry, Cuoco! Brown could still have a second chance at love. Even though Brown sent Tyler Cameron home, she later asked the runner-up if he wanted to grab a drink. Of course, he said yes.

Watch the video to see the funny clip.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Chris Harrison , The Bachelorette , Hannah Brown , David Spade , TV , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Office, B.J. Novak, Mindy Kaling, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey

B.J. Novak Celebrates His 40th Birthday With The Office Mini-Reunion

Jane the Virgin, Season 5

Jane the Virgin Says Goodbye: All About that Narrator Twist, the Wedding, and Hints of the Future

Keke Palmer Might Be Third Cohost of "Strahan & Sara"

Exclusive: Jed Wyatt's Ex-GF Haley Stevens Puts Him on Blast

Hannah Brown, Jed Wyatt

Hannah Brown Hopes Jed Wyatt's Ex-Girlfriend Knows "What She's Worth and What She Deserves"

How "Four Weddings and a Funeral" Miniseries Is Different

Demi Lovato, Mike Johnson

Why Demi Lovato Wasn't Able to Meet Mike Johnson During The Bachelorette's Finale

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.