Kaley Cuoco's Husband Karl Cook Shares Hilarious Candid Images of Her on 1st Anniversary

You know what they say, the couple that laughs together, stays together.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday. To mark the occasion, the Big Band Theory star's husband posted several hilarious candid images of his wife on his Instagram page.

One of them is a video of Cuoco, 33, lamenting over an eyelash disaster. Another is a photo of the actress laughing with food stuck in her teeth. Classic!

Cook posted a third photo that shows his wife playing with a large dog that is lying on her stomach. A fourth pic shows Cuoco seemingly asleep.