Kaley Cuoco is so excited and she cannot hide it!

As The Big Bang Theory star continues working on her "dream barn" with husband Karl Cook, the actress is sitting down with BFF Brad Goreski for his brand-new podcast.

That's right, everyone's favorite celebrity stylist is launching a brand-new podcast called Brad Behavior. And in an exclusive sneak peek at the debut episode, Brad and Kaley open up about dreams, careers and love.

When discussing her husband, Kaley is quick to describe him as the "perfect match." One of the reasons is because of their mutual love for animals.

"I have the best relationship with Karl. We are so happy and yes, but yes we have separate lives and then our lives come together and he's so supportive of me," she shared in the show, which joins the popular Ladygang Network on PodcastOne. "He lets me be me and I let him be him."