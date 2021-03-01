Kaley Cuoco Is Living Her Best Life Getting Ready for the 2021 Golden Globes

Earlier in the day, Kaley also let fans in on the sweet surprise her husband Karl Cook had for her the night before. "So most of you know that Karl has been away at WEF [Winter Equestrian Festival], a big equestrian event circuit, for many, many, many, many weeks, and was not going to be able to come to for the Globes tomorrow," she said in her Instagram Stories. "But we had talked about it, and it was okay, because it's virtual and I didn't want to make him come back for that. Well, I just answered the door and...he showed up."

Getting emotional as she hugged her hubby, she told him, "I can't believe you got me so good. I can't believe you did that!"

Check out Kaley's BTS shots from her Golden Globes prep below!