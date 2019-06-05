How Joe Jonas Really Felt About Taylor Swift's Apology For Blasting Him After Their Split

Though Joe Jonas and Taylor Swiftsplit in 2008, we'll be talking about their three-month romance until the year 3000, at the very least.

Last month on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, when asked about the most rebellious act she did as a teen, Swift admitted, "Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now but that was mouthy."

And as it turns out, Jonas is a sucker for a good apology. The mea culpa "did feel nice," the boy bander said today during an interview with ITV's Lorraine show. "It's something that I was probably feeling pretty bad about when I was younger. At the end of the day, I've moved on. I'm sure Taylor's moved on. It feels nice. We're all friends. It's all good. We were so young."