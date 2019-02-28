Courtesy of Republic Records
by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 9:03 PM
Courtesy of Republic Records
We're a "Sucker" for a good Jonas Brothers song.
The day we've all been waiting for is finally here. Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas are finally getting the gang back together again. The brothers made the announcement on Thursday afternoon by revealing that they will be taking over the Late Late Show With James Corden in honor of their return to the music scene.
And now they are ramping up the excitement even more by releasing their new single "Sucker." The new bop is an upbeat song about being head over heels in love with someone, with lyrics like, "It's true I'm a sucker for you."
And to make this music video even sweeter, each of the brothers' significant others make cameo appearances! Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turnerall pop up in "Sucker" to show their guys some TLC.
Fans began to suspect that Nick, Joe and Kevin had a project brewing when the band's Instagram and Twitter pages were randomly reactivated in 2018.
However, Nick made sure to shut down the rumors of a reunion when he stopped for a chat with E! News' Ryan Seacrestat the 2018 Grammys. "We hung out for a weekend all together then I guess our Instagram is restarted or reopened. But I can tell you there's no reunion planned, but I can never say never. You never know what's going to happen," Nick said of the speculation.
Now that the band is officially back together again, they are going all in on the reunion. Fans have plenty of appearances to look forward to with the guys taking part in James Corden's hilarious "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" and a brand new episode of Carpool Karaoke.
Until then, get your fill on the JoBros by watching their new music video!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?