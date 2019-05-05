Kailyn Lowry Puts Differences With Jenelle Evans Aside and Says She's "Sickened" About Her Dog's Death

Kailyn Lowry is putting up a white flag as her Teen Mom 2 co-star Jenelle Evanscopes with some personal struggles.

On Sunday, Lowry came to Evans' defense days after her husband David Eason allegedly shot and killed their French bulldog Nugget. Lowry condemned Eason's alleged violent act and offered her support to Evans.

Lowry released a statement on her company Pothead Haircare's letterhead and shared the note on her personal social media pages.

"I have refrained from commenting on the disturbing situation involving David Eason and Jenelle Evans while I wrapped my head around the murder of Nugget. To say I am disgusted and appalled over David's actions doesn't begin to touch on my true feelings," she began.

The entrepreneur distanced herself from Eason and asserted that his alleged actions do not reflect her own or the rest of the Teen Mom 2 cast.