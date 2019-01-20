There's another mom involved in the long-running feud between Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans.

On Saturday, Jenelle and her mom Barbara recorded an Intstagram Live video where they sat at their kitchen counter eating pizza. Either before or after the recording, Jenelle posted videos on her Instagram Story of them drinking wine and dancing along to a rap song.

At one point in the live, Barbara apparently said she and Jenelle should "get lit and kill Kail." Evans responded, "You can't say that s--t."

Later on, Barbara received a phone call about the comment and her daughter joked to the camera, "Uh oh, she's in trouble." Jenelle continued to use different voices about her mom being "in trouble" and that Kailyn was "probably watching this right now."