Jennifer Lopez Is Engaged to Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged! A-Rod popped the question on Saturday night and, according to his Instagram, "she said yes."

Both J.Lo and A-Rod posted photos of the former New York Yankee holding her hand, which bore a massive diamond sparkler on it. Plus, her nails were appropriately painted white.It looked as if there was a bonfire going in the background. How romantic!

The couple is currently on a romantic getaway in a tropical location filled with white sand beaches, palm trees and warm weather.

E! News predicted the former baseball player would pop the question back in early December.