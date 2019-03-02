Bekah Martinez Shares Photo of "Beautiful Little Girl" One Month After Giving Birth

Bekah Martinez is giving everyone a little bit of a glimpse into some of her baby daughter's favorite activities.

The former Bachelor contestant gave birth to her daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard by water birth on Feb. 1 and she took to Instagram to share a sweet update about her little girl's one-month birthday. Bekah posted a picture of Ruth cocooned in a white blanket with blue, green and yellow stripes on it and she's fast asleep on a white surface. There's a little pin board that says "One Month" on it, a purple toy and a notepad sitting next to Ruthie.

The 24-year-old, who vied for Arie Luyendyk Jr. 's heart, listed some of her daughter's favorite hobbies, which include "sleeping, crying, cluster feeding at midnight."

"Can't believe what a beautiful little girl we have," she captioned the picture. "Also can't believe we've successfully survived 28 nights with a newborn."