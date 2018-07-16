You won't be seeing Bekah Martinez on Bachelor in Paradise this season...because she has a boyfriend!

The 23-year-old Bachelor alum, who appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr. .'s season of the ABC series, is currently in a relationship with 29-year-old Grayston Leonard. The duo first met in February and they've since met each other's parents, so it's safe to say things are serious between the couple. Now, Martinez is opening up about her relationship and her decision not to go on Bachelor in Paradise.

"His name is Grayston and at first we decided to take our relationship slow because I didn't know if I was going to go on Paradise or not and I wasn't really sure what I wanted," Martinez tells PureWow. "I wasn't sure if I wanted to miss out on that opportunity. I was kind of like, 'I don't want to be dating this guy for two months and then decide not to go on Paradise and have total FOMO and wish that I had done it.'"