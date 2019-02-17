Lil Xan Expecting His First Child 5 Months After Noah Cyrus Breakup

There's some big news for all those Xanxiety fans out there: Lil Xan is going to be a father!

On Sunday, the rapper revealed on Instagram that he and his girlfriend Annie Smith were starting a family together. "i wanted to wait but i just can't leave my fans in the dark,it's official im going to be a father," Lil Xan, whose real name is Nicholas Diego Leanos, shared. "i love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and i've never felt more happy in my life."

He continued, "all of you are invited to the gender reveal party i promise ! Cant wait to show the world everything i've been working on at youtube space and my official sophomore album 'BE SAFE' and to my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith i love you with all my heart."

Lil Xan thanked Annie for "saving me" and concluded his post with the sweet words, "i love you more then [sic] words could describe." Many heart emojis followed suit.

The 22-year-old and Annie both shared nearly the same photo on social media.