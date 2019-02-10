Chris Cornell's Children Pay Meaningful Tribute to Singer on Grammys Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 2:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Toni Cornell, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images for NARAS

Two of Chris Cornell's children paid tribute to their late father on the 2019 Grammys red carpet.

Cornell's widow Vicky Cornell walked the carpet with her children Toni and Christopher and Toni paid homage to her dad by wearing a shirt with a photo of him on it. Toni paired the shirt with a black skirt, black tights, black boots and a leather jacket. Vicky wore a floor-length black dress with an open back. Christopher opted for a blue coat, white shirt, black pants and black Nike high tops.

Vicky and Toni attended the show last year as well with Cornell's daughter from a previous marriage, Lillian. Christopher didn't join his mom and sisters.

The former Soundgarden and Audioslave lead singer is posthumously nominated in the Best Rock Performance album for "When Bad Does Good."

The singer's children have honored their father publicly many times since his May 18, 2017 suicide.

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

On Father's Day last year, Toni posted a video to YouTube of the father-daughter duo singing a rendition of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U."

Toni Cornell, Good Morning America

Paula Lobo/ABC

"Daddy, I love you and miss you so much. You were the best father anyone could ask for," she wrote on the video platform. "Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn't have any. You believed in me when I didn't. I miss your love everyday."

Toni recalled recording the song as a "special and amazing experience."

In January at the "I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" benefit concert, Toni performed her dad's tune "Redemption Song" alongside Ziggy Marley.

Miley CyrusFoo FightersMetallicaChris Stapleton and many other artists also performed at the tribute concert.

In February 2018, Vicky spoke with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts in her first interview since the singer's death and opened up about her loss. "He was the best husband, the greatest father. I lost my soulmate and love of my life," she said. "He wanted to be there for his family, for his children. He loved his life, he would never have ever left this world."

Cornell was nominated for 16 Grammys over his career and won two.

Stay up-to-date with all of the 2019 Grammy Award winners here.

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Gammy Awards Sunday February 10, 6e|3p on E! Canada

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Grammys , 2019 Grammys , Red Carpet , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves Unveils a Sneak Peak of Her New Music Video for ''Rainbow''

Florida Georgia Line

Florida Georgia Line Reveals What Really Makes Them Country at the 2019 Grammys

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Makes Grammys 2019 a Total Family Affair

Alicia Keys, Grammys, Instagram

Check Out the Behind-the-Scenes Moments From Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys & More at the 2019 Grammys: See Their Instagrams & Twitpics

Bebe Rehxa Talks Prepping For 2019 Grammys

Giuliana Rancic, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 Grammys Gown

Claudia Brant, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Claudia Brant Wins Best Latin Pop Album at the 2019 Grammys

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.