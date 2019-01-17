Miley Cyrus was one of the many stars to attend the "I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" benefit on Wednesday and honor the late Soundgarden singer.

The 26-year-old singer took the stage at The Forum in Los Angeles and performed two songs. The first was Cornell's 1999 hit "Wave Goodbye." Dressed in a sparkly blue ensemble, the newly married star gave a heartfelt performance. She also made sure to note how great the show had been so far and how happy she was to be there.

Later in the evening, Cyrus returned to the stage to sing "Say Hello 2 Heaven." Having switched into a Chris Cornell sweatshirt and black pants, the recording artist rocked out to the number and left it all on the stage. She then thanked the audience and Cornell, noting it had been "an honor" to perform and such a "great f--king day."