Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next Album Is Here With an Epic Surprise

Thank you Ariana Grande!

After much anticipation and plenty of excitement, the music superstar officially released her Thank U, Next album Friday at midnight.

In addition to top hits including "7 rings" and "thank u, next" the album has a total of 12 tracks. And in celebration of the release, Ariana just so happened to release a brand-new music video for "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" starring Riverdale's very own Charles Melton.

In the risqué video, Ariana tries to steal Melton away from his onscreen love interest, who looks eerily similar to herself.

"hello happy thank u next (album) day," Ariana shared on Twitter while keeping fans guessing until the very end about her music video. "i love u very much."

In the weeks leading up to the release, Ariana has delighted fans with her latest songs from the album. And yes, people are still laughing over Kris Jenner's cameo in the "thank u, next" music video.