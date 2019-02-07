Getty Images
by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Feb. 7, 2019 1:39 PM
Sorry, Swifties and Arianators! It looks like your faves, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, won't be attending the 2019 Grammys.
There's no bad blood between the 29-year-old singer and The Recording Academy. In fact, she's nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Reputation.
E! News has learned that Taylor won't be attending the Grammy Awards due to filming in London.
As for the "7 Rings" singer? It seems she's saying "thank u, next" to this year's Grammys. There's allegedly a bit of drama between Grande and The Recording Academy.
Earlier this week, Variety reported the 25-year-old pop star wasn't attending or performing at Sunday night's awards show "due to a disagreement with Grammy producers over which songs she would perform."
According to the publication's source, the "Thank U, Next" singer "felt insulted after producers initially refused to allow her to perform "7 Rings," which is her latest chart-topping single.
Traditionally, artists are allowed to perform the songs they are nominated for, and Grande isn't nominated for "7 Rings," considering it recently came out. She's nominated for her Sweetener album and "God Is a Woman" song.
Ken Ehrlich, The Recording Academy Executive Producer, tells E! News, "I don't think [Ariana will perform], there's not enough time to make it work."
"It would have been nice," he says. Adding, "We would love to have her back, though."
YouTube
However, Neil Portnow, The Recording Academy President, is a bit more hopeful about the possibility of her performing, telling us, "Until Sunday, we don't know how things turn out."
"We love Ariana... We won't know exactly what this show will be until Sunday."
Fans of Ariana and Taylor will have to wait until the awards show to see whether or not their faves show up.
