Kris Jenner Is the Real Star of Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" Bloopers Video

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 6:08 AM

Kris Jenner, Thank U, Next

YouTube

If you loved Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video, then you'll love its deleted scene.

The 25-year-old singer surprised her fans with the extra footage on Friday. 

In the cut scene, Grande and Jennifer Coolidge recreate the classic Legally Blonde scene where Paulette confronts her ex and takes back her dog. Grande was a spitting image of Reese Witherspoon's character Elle Woods and gave a fresh new take on the famous pep talk.

"I'm Ariana Grande, and I'm her attorney," the six-time Grammy nominee said to the ex upon approaching his trailer.

"Ariana what?" he replied.

"Yeah, that's right—big," she shot back. "This is my client and we'd like to discuss an equitable division of the assets. Well, you two were together for, like, a hot minute, right? So, we believe that due to habeas corpus you should be able to keep this beautiful estate and she should get the dog." 

"Yeah, I'm taking the dog," Coolidge's character later added. "Thank you, next!"

Photos

Ariana Grande's ''Thank U, Next'' Music Video Easter Eggs

The newly revealed footage also featured several of the music video's bloopers. While the behind-the-scenes clips showcased several funny moments—like Troye Sivan anticipating Grande shoving him into a locker à la Regina George or Colleen Ballinger's pregnant character having her water break—Kris Jenner was the one to steal the show.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had several laugh out loud moments. From cheering on her "baby" during a performance to showing off her awesome dance moves, the reality star proved she's still a cool mom. The momager also had some memorable lines that didn't make the final cut.

"When I was raising Ariana, I always told her that if a guy ever f--ks with her, she should just say ‘thank you, next,'" Jenner said at one point. "And if she ever had sex without a condom, she would get chlamydia and die."

Reciting another line from Mean Girls, Jenner ended the bonus footage by adding, "Oh, they keep me young."

Watch the video to see all of the hilarious scenes.

