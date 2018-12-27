Why Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Finally Decided to Become Husband and Wife

As recently as last year, the "Can't Be Tamed" singer was perfectly content with her status quo. Sure, she was once again wearing the 3.5-carat, vintage-style cushion-cut engagement ring Hemsworth had first slid on her finger back in 2012, but that didn't necessarily mean she was going to do something as conventional as actually get married.

"I'm just riding this out," Cyrus she told The Sun on Sunday last September. "I don't envision marriage. I'm 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do."

Three years after reconciling, they were very much of the if it ain't broke, no need to fix it mentality. "They are both very content with how their relationship is at this stage," an insider explained to E! News. "They have definitely discussed marriage and kids, and it is definitely in the future but there aren't any definite plans yet."

For now it was enough to simply marvel at how far they'd come, their once divergent paths merging once more. "Three years ago, if you'd asked me if I'd be here, this happy with this man," she told the British paper. "I'd have been stunned."