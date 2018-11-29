Smilers, rejoice!

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson know a thing or two about making a great song. It was revealed back in May that the artists were collaborating on new music in the studio, and now the talented duo has finally released their new track, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart."

In the music video, Miley embarks on a wild police chase through the streets, a strip club and other interesting settings.

Though this project marks Cyrus and Ronson's first time working together, the British record producer, songwriter and DJ isn't a stranger to working with big-name acts in the industry. In 2016, Ronson was awarded the honor of Record of the Year at the Grammys for his hit "Uptown Funk" with Bruno Mars. He also achieved a lot of success with his collaborative album with Amy Winehouse, Back to Black. In fact, it is projects like these that have earned him recognition as one of the most successful musicians in contemporary British popular culture.