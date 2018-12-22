Demi Lovato: "I Am Sober and Grateful to Be Alive and Taking Care of ME"

Demi Lovato says she's "sober and grateful to be alive" as she continues her recovery following a rehab stint, and slammed recent tabloid reports about herself.

In November, the 26-year-old pop star completed three months of treatment at a facility following a drug overdose and relapse in July at her Los Angeles home. Lovato, who has battled substance abuse for years, has been spending time in recent weeks at a sober living facility.

"I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don't believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening," Lovato tweeted on Friday evening. "If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it's no one's business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME."

Lovato did not specify what tabloid reports she was upset about. In recent months, she has been the subject of not only tabloid stories but also several blind gossip items related to her overdose, recovery and personal life.