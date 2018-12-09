Demi Lovato and Henry Levy Kiss on Dinner Date

Things might be heating up between Demi Lovato and her sober companion Henry Levy.

The 26-year-old singer and the 27-year-old clothing designer were photographed kissing on the lips outside the Nobu sushi restaurant in Malibu, a month after they were first spotted hanging out together in what marked her first public appearance in Los Angeles since her latest rehab stint. The two later held hands as they walked to their car during their night out, which also comes a day after Lovato was nominated for her second Grammy.

Lovato and Levy (aka Henri Alexander), founder of Enfants Riches Déprimés, have not commented on the nature of their relationship. A source told E! News two weeks ago that they were not dating and that he has been helping her through her recovery and "serving as her sober companion."

"Demi wants to be around people who are like-minded and Henry is good energy for her," the insider had said. "They spend a huge amount of time together but Demi is not focused on dating. Demi is very focused on her health."