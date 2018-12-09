Demi Lovato and Henry Levy Kiss on Dinner Date

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 9, 2018 11:06 AM
Things might be heating up between Demi Lovato and her sober companion Henry Levy.
The 26-year-old singer and the 27-year-old clothing designer were photographed kissing on the lips outside the Nobu sushi restaurant in Malibu, a month after they were first spotted hanging out together in what marked her first public appearance in Los Angeles since her latest rehab stint. The two later held hands as they walked to their car during their night out, which also comes a day after Lovato was nominated for her second Grammy.
Lovato and Levy (aka Henri Alexander), founder of Enfants Riches Déprimés, have not commented on the nature of their relationship. A source told E! News two weeks ago that they were not dating and that he has been helping her through her recovery and "serving as her sober companion."
"Demi wants to be around people who are like-minded and Henry is good energy for her," the insider had said. "They spend a huge amount of time together but Demi is not focused on dating. Demi is very focused on her health."
MEGA
Lovato and Levy share a moment outside of Nobu in Malibu on Saturday, December 8.
MEGA
Lovato and Levy show some PDA.
MEGA
After their apparent dinner date, Lovato and Levy get into a black Mercedes.
MEGA
Levy stands by the car.
Maciel-Ngre / BACKGRID
Levy drives him and Lovato away.
Lovato and Henry were first photographed together outside another sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills in November, after the pop star completed three months of treatment at a rehab center following a drug overdose in July at her Los Angeles home.
Lovato, who has battled substance abuse for years and has spent time in a rehab center before, has been hanging out in recent weeks at the homes of both her mother and Levy, and also at a sober living facility, "where she has a great support system," another source had said, adding that she is continuing her treatment.
"She is taking it slowly and getting back to life one day at a time," the second source added. "She's not rushing to figure out where she's going to live permanently."
The first source also said Lovato's ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama still "checks in on her often." He had rushed to her bedside after she was hospitalized following her overdose.
"They have seen each other since she's been staying in L.A., but it's not a consistent thing," the insider said. "Demi doesn't want any distractions but appreciates the endless support from Wilmer."
