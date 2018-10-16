Lady Gaga Is Engaged! Relive Her Journey to Finding Love With Christian Carino

This is no perfect illusion. Lady Gaga's finally found her happily ever after! 

The pop music sensation is set to wed Christian Carino, she revealed during an acceptance speech made at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration. Gaga and the successful talent agent embark on their engagement after dating for almost two years. 

Gaga was previously engaged to Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney, and in her documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, she addressed moving on from their five-year relationship with a new outlook on love.

"I'm just at a different time in my life now, where I just feel like my threshold for bulls--t with men is, just—I don't have one anymore. I don't know if it's cause I'm 30, and I feel better than ever, you know?" Gaga reflected in the Netflix special. "All my insecurities are gone. I don't feel insecure about who I am as a woman. I'm not embarrassed or ashamed of what I have."

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino: Romance Rewind

So as the six-time Grammy winner embraces the next chapter of her personal life, we're looking back at the road she took to becoming Carino's fiancée. From the get-go of their relationship, it's clear Gaga's man has never strayed from being there throughout her highest highs and lowest lows across the past year. 

Congratulations, you two! 

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino, Celebs taking Selfies

AP/REX/Shutterstock

Let's Play a Love Game

After headlining the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show in February 2017, it's confirmed Gaga and the talent agent are officially dating. Carino supports his girlfriend as she prepares for the biggest performance of her career with a sweet kiss on the cheek. 

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Sparks Fly

The couple sits front row at Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid's Spring 2017 fashion show in Los Angeles.

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Interscope

You and I

After dominating the 2017 Grammys, Gaga and Carino continue their unforgettable evening at Interscope's Grammys after party in Los Angeles. 

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

Splash News

Kiss Me

Ooh la la! The pop star shares a private moment with her beau following a dinner date at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood in March. 

Lady Gaga, Birthday

Malibu Joe/AKM-GSI

Little Blue Box

On her 31st birthday, Gaga is joined by Carino (with a Tiffany and Co. bag in hand!) for an intimate celebration at Gjelina in Venice, Calif. with close friends including Johnny Depp, Elton John, David Furnish and Samantha Ronson

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

BACKGRID

Hamptons Honey

As the summer season rolls around, the "Million Reasons" songstress enjoys a romantic getaway with Carino in the Hamptons. They're photographed arm-in-arm during a beachfront stroll and Gaga looks perfectly smitten!

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

Splash News

The "L" Word

Swoon! During a September 2017 concert stop in New York City, Gaga admits she's in love with Christian after roughly eight months together. "When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was OK," the songstress said, as reported by Page Six. "The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall."

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

Instagram

Through Thick and Thin

Months after losing her dear friend to cancer, Gaga thanks Christian for giving her the strength to recognize her birthday. She writes on social media in early October, "After rollin around on the couch feeling sad with the help of some of my #grigiogirls and a very special someone I managed to dress up and feel better in a beautiful pink sequined dress generously gifted to me from @oscardelarenta Sonja would want us to celebrate her Birthday."

"So we are," she adds. "Dressed in Pink and handing out pink chocolate kisses for #breastcancerawareness"

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

Instagram

Leap of Faith

The lovebirds take their relationship to new heights with this picture-perfect moment shared to social media. 

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

Instagram

Take Me Out the Ball Game

Hey batter, batter! Gaga and Carino support the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 1 of the 2017 World Series. 

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

Instagram

Together Forever

Carino and Gaga cuddle up for a relaxing weekend at home. 

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

Jacson / Splash News

Ride Or Die

The A Star Is Born gets a ride in a shopping cart from her longtime love. 

ESC: Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

Gotham/GC Images

Walk, Walk Fashion Baby

Fashion icons? Duh! 

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

INSTARimages.com

Ooh La La

Gaga and Christian enjoy a romantic getaway to Paris in August 2018. 

Christian Carino, Lady Gaga, ELLE's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

An Engagement Is Born

Nearly a year after engagement rumors first sparked last November, the triple threat thanks her "fiancé Christian" during an empowering speech at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in October.

